Browns reportedly release Kenny Britt in first season of four-year contract

The Browns signed wide receiver Kenny Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million contract with $10.5 million guaranteed in March. In December, the Browns released Kenny Britt, who will now go onto waivers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Browns are releasing WR Kenny Britt, per source. He will go on waivers, and he is expected to go unclaimed and then he will be free to sign with another team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2017

The move is one of the first after the unexpected firing of executive vice president Sashi Brown, and could be the first of several "trimming the fat" moves for the Browns. New general manager John Dorsey has taken over personnel decisions, and apparently this contract was simply one he could not abide.

The Browns were Britt's third team after spending time with the Titans and Rams. Twelve games into his tenure with the Browns, Britt had 18 receptions, 233 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has 327 catches for 5,114 yards and 32 touchdowns, with his best year arguably coming in 2016 with the Rams (68-1,002-5). Consistency has always been an issue and he never quite brought it to Cleveland.

With the cut, the Browns eat about $10.5 million dead cap, but they can afford it. His best out would have been 2019, but the Browns clearly didn't want to wait and see if he would produce. Cleveland got a huge boost at the position when Josh Gordon returned from his years-long suspension in Week 13.

Regime changes often produce moves like this, so we may see more on the way. Britt, however, was a pretty clear miss from the jump for the Browns.