Sashi Brown on dismissal: 'I know that turnaround is coming' in Cleveland

The Browns fired general manager and executive vice president Sashi Brown on Thursday, which appeared to signal the beginning of the end to an analytics-based approach to roster-building, not to mention the decades-long churn through warm bodies in the front office.

Over the last 10 years, the Browns have cycled thru Phil Savage, George Kokinis, Mike Holmgren, Tom Heckert, Joe Banner, Mike Lombardi, Ray Farmer and Sashi Brown as personnel chiefs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 7, 2017

Hours after Brown was relieved of his duties, he issued a statement that was posted to the Browns' website.

I want this to be real and clear, the way I know Cleveland and Browns fans can appreciate: Our win-loss record since I became executive vice president isn't going to cut it. We worked hard. I am so grateful to the people I worked with throughout my four-plus years with the Browns, particularly the people I worked with the past two years. We embarked on a mission to rebuild the Browns for long-term, sustainable success. We were committed and aggressive in our approach, even if unorthodox at times. We made dramatic changes and put in place a foundation on which championships can be built. Obviously, the Browns have not yet achieved the turnaround we wanted for a franchise and the best fans in the NFL, who deserve it more than any other in sports. I know that turnaround is coming. I thank Dee and Jimmy and the rest of the Haslam family for taking a chance on me. And when that turnaround happens, wherever I am, I will smile – more than a little bittersweetly – and say, to myself, "Go Browns!"

Knowing the Browns, the turnaround will be a 360.

OK, that was a cheap shot. The reality is that the organization, which is 1-27 since the start of the 2016 season and 0-12 in 2017, has stockpiled draft picks, including, as of this writing, two top 10 selections in 2018, along with three second-rounders. Despite all the losing, they are in position to turn things around.

The plan going forward, according to owner Jimmy Haslam, is to stick with coach Hue Jackson and "[transition] to someone with strong experience and success in drafting and building consistently winning football teams is critical to the future of the Cleveland Browns."

Brown's dismissal comes two months after CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Browns' "ownership felt the need to have a conference call with the scouts and football operations staff, according to team sources, giving the evaluators a vote of confidence of sorts that some are reading more like a harbinger of change."

La Canfora added that "the failure to identify talent through the draft and free agency has driven a deeper wedge between the front office and various coaching regimes in Cleveland."

On Thursday, the first domino fell (again) as the Browns restart the clock on returning the franchise to respectability (again).