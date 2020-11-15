The start of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans Week 10 matchup has been delayed at least 30 minutes, according to the FOX broadcast. Those in attendance witnessed thunderstorm conditions, including high winds and hail.

According to Weather.com, northeast Ohio is under a severe thunderstorm warning and remains in effect until 1:30 p.m. ET. Radar noted 70 mph wind gusts and damage could follow. The temperature is currently 60 degrees and dropping. High winds will be present throughout the game.

CBS Sports senior fantasy writers Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard baked the weather forecast into their Week 10 projections. Although quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield could be negatively impacted, it also means a potentially big day for running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Duke Johnson. Full fantasy projections can be found at CBS Sports.

The Browns, who are 5-3, are coming off a bye week. Their previous meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders was also impacted by inclement weather. Field goal attempts reacted similarly to a knuckleball pitch and quarterbacks had a difficult afternoon pushing the ball downfield. The Texans are 2-6 and their only wins of the season came against Jacksonville.

Stay tuned to CBS Sports for additional details.