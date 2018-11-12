Buccaneers cut their kicker nine games into a three-year deal, now owe him millions

When the Buccaneers signed Chandler Catanzaro to a three-year contract back in March, they were hoping that he would end their kicking woes, but that didn't happen and it looks like the team is now back at square one in their kicking search.

The Bucs announced on Monday that they've decided to part ways with Catanzaro, who missed two field goals during the team's 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday. During the game, the Bucs set an NFL record for futility when they became the first team to put up more than 500 yards of offense, but score only three total points. The Bucs would have had at least six more points if Catanzaro had been able to convert his kicks, but he missed both of his attempts in the game, which came from 30 and 48 yards.

The two misses dropped Catanzaro to 11 of 15 on the season (73.3. percent), which ranks 26th overall in the NFL. If the missed field goals were his only problem, the Bucs might have held on to him, but Catanzaro also had an issue hitting extra points. Through nine games, he missed four extra points, which was tied with Chris Boswell for the most of any kicker that had a job going into Week 10 (Caleb Sturgis has missed six extra points this season, but he was cut last week).

Before Catanzaro was officially cut, Tampa coach Dirk Koetter admitted during his press conference on Monday that the Bucs were already looking at another kicker.

"We are doing our due diligence on another guy, but as of yet, there's been no move," Koetter said, via 10 News in Tampa.

Even though the Bucs signed Catanzaro to a three-year deal during the offseason, it seems they were never really sold on him. As a matter of fact, the team actually brought in multiple kickers to try out against hm after Catanzaro missed two kicks (an extra point and a field goal) during Tampa's first preseason game this year.

Tampa has turned into a black hole for kickers with Catanzaro serving as the team's eighth kicker over the past six seasons. The good news for Catanzaro is that he will get to leave Tampa with a parting gift. The three-year contract he signed in March included $3.75 million in guaranteed money, which means Catanzaro is going to walk away with nearly $4 million for just nine games of action. It also means he'll have made nearly $341,000 for each field goal he made during his short time with the team.

Oddly, the Bucs haven't signed a kicker to replace Catanzaro yet, which means that as of right now, they don't have a placekicker on their roster.