During joint training camp practices between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, things got heated, with multiple altercations between players. The two teams will meet again during this year's training camp on Aug. 17, the NFL announced Monday. The Titans will host the practice.

There were five players involved in last year's altercations, including Bucs receiver Antonio Brown, running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen. Brown is no longer in the league after leaving the field in the middle of a Tampa Bay game in January. On the Titans side, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and cornerback Chris Jackson were a part of the scuffle.

The majority of the players involved in last year's incident are back with the team this year. Titans head coach Vrabel had voiced a higher concern over the situation than then-Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who is no longer the team's head coach. Vrabel teased the join practices back in March, but the actual dates were not known at that time.

The former New England Patriots linebacker will reunite with his ex-teammate, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, at the joint practices. Despite being a defensive player, Vrabel caught eight touchdowns from Brady while they were together in Foxboro.

The Titans and Buccaneers will play during the second week of preseason on Aug. 20.