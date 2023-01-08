The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for some added momentum heading into the postseason when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay has already locked up its playoff spot, as it will host a game next week. Atlanta snapped a four-game losing streak with a 20-19 win against Arizona last week, so the Falcons will be hoping to build on that win before the offseason begins.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 4 points in the latest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers spread: Falcons -4

Falcons vs. Buccaneers over/under: 40 points

Falcons vs. Buccaneers money line: Atlanta -195, Tampa Bay +162

Why the Falcons can cover

Tampa Bay has nothing on the line heading into this matchup, as it has already clinched its playoff position. The Bucs are expected to play their starters, but there is a chance that they wind up getting pulled at some point. Atlanta has some momentum heading into the final week of the regular season after beating Arizona last week.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder recorded the first win of his career, and he will be seeking his first career touchdown pass on Sunday. The Falcons have had one of the league's best rushing attacks this season, with Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier combining for more than 1,575 yards thus far. Tampa Bay has only covered the spread four times all season, so the Buccaneers are a team to avoid with nothing at stake.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay appeared as if it might squander its chance to make the playoffs, but the Buccaneers came up with a clutch performance last week. Tom Brady threw for a league-high 432 yards last week and now ranks second in the NFL in passing yards this season. He has dominated Atlanta during his career, throwing 27 touchdowns and three interceptions while winning all 10 matchups.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans had gone 11 straight games without catching a touchdown, but he hauled in 10 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns last week. Atlanta is going to have trouble keeping pace with Tampa Bay's arial attack, as the Falcons have the second-worst passing numbers in the NFL. The Buccaneers have won five straight meetings between these teams and will be looking to build on their momentum heading into the postseason.

