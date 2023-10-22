The Atlanta Falcons look to bounce back from a tough home loss last Sunday as they head south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Atlanta (3-3) lost to Washington, 24-16, while Tampa Bay (3-2) failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 20-6 loss to Detroit. The Falcons won the most recent matchup in Week 18 of the 2022-23 season after having lost the previous five meetings with Tampa Bay. The Falcons are 1-5 against the spread, while the Buccaneers are 3-2 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Falcons vs. Buccaneers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Bucs and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 7 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Falcons:

Buccaneers vs. Falcons spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Falcons over/under: 37 points

Buccaneers vs. Falcons money line: Buccaneers -145, Falcons +122

Buccaneers vs. Falcons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Buccaneers vs. Falcons live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Falcons can cover

The days might be numbered as Atlanta's starting quarterback for Desmond Ritter. The second-year QB has thrown for 300+ yards in consecutive games, but his three interceptions against the Commanders were costly and severely hurt the Falcons' chances. Against Tampa Bay, Ritter will have to rely on his receiving weapons, namely wide receiver Drake London and tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith to exploit the vulnerable Buccaneers' secondary.

First-round draft pick running back Bijan Robinson might be the key cog in Atlanta's success going forward. The rookie RB has 401 yards rushing on 80 carries and 26 catches for 189 yards with two combined touchdowns. Against Tampa Bay, Robinson likely will have to be more effective than the 80 yards rushing/receiving he generated last Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

After three wins in his first four starts as Tampa Bay's QB, Baker Mayfield struggled against Detroit last week, throwing for only 206 yards on 19 of 37 passing with an interception. Wide receiver Chris Godwin paced the team with six catches for 77 yards, while Mike Evans caught four of ten targets for 48 yards. In his tenth season, Evans looks to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark once again as he has done every year during his NFL career in Tampa Bay.

Where Tampa needs to improve is their rushing attack, which ranks fourth worst in the league at only 78.8 yards per game. Rachaad White is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry in his first season as the Buccaneers' starting running back, including a seven carry, 26 yard effort vs. Detroit last week. While an effective receiver out of the backfield, Tampa Bay might need to explore other options as their primary between-the-tackles runner if White's effectiveness does not improve. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Buccaneers picks

The model has simulated Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Falcons vs. Buccaneers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Falcons on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Buccaneers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 172-120 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.