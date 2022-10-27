Two of the NFL's biggest stars will be on opposite sidelines for Thursday Night Football as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The quarterbacks and their respective teams haven't gotten off to the starts they would have liked, but both are still heavily factoring into TNF NFL prop bets. Jackson is always popular with both his passing and rushing yard totals, and he's on pace for career-highs in both stats this year. Caesars Sportsbook has his rushing bar set at 61.5 yards in its NFL player props, and he's cleared that total in four of his last six games.

When deciding which NFL player props to jump on, you should also look at the defense a player is going up against. Tampa hasn't allowed any quarterback to top 61.5 rushing yards this season, albeit it hasn't played the most mobile of signal-callers. So which side of the NFL prop picks carries the most value for Ravens vs. Buccaneers? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Ravens NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model entered Week 4 with a 22-10 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning almost $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Buccaneers vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Buccaneers

After simulating Buccaneers vs. Ravens 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Bucs quarterback Tom Brady goes Over 1.5 passing touchdowns. While Brady hasn't been as productive as in years past, he has a highly appealing matchup on Thursday. Baltimore has a top-10 run defense, but opponents have taken advantage of it through the air, as the Ravens are in the bottom 10 in pass defense.

Daniel Jones and New York's 30th-ranked passing offense threw two touchdowns versus the Ravens in Week 6, while Tua Tagovailoa lit up Baltimore for six earlier this year. Only two teams have thrown the ball more than Tampa this year. as Brady is on pace for 719 pass attempts, which would be the second-most in NFL history. The model projects Brady finishes with two passing touchdowns on average, giving value to the Over. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Buccaneers

In addition, the model says another star obliterates his total for a plus-money payout. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Buccaneers vs. Ravens prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Ravens vs. Buccaneers prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? And which plus-money prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Buccaneers vs. Ravens props, all from the model that's up almost $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.