Budweiser finds Chiefs fan who helped Eric Fisher with beer celebration during epic playoff win over Texans

A fan who sacrificed his beers so that Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher could celebrate a touchdown with a Stone Cold Steve Austin impression has been found, according to a tweet from Budweiser. After Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Blake Bell to make it 47- 31 in Kansas City's favor, Fisher joined his teammates near the stands, snatched two beers and smashed them over his head.

The former professional wrestler tweeted the video out with his signature entrance music overlaid the visuals, which prompted the beer company to put out a search for the good samaritan.

Less than an hour later, the account announced that their mission had been accomplished and promised: "a whole buncha Buds and some other surprises coming [his] way." But Budweiser's social media team weren't the only ones searching for this man. Fisher himself even put out a call for the beer-lender.

But the one-time Pro Bowl left tackle might want to wait a little bit before committing to any reward that's too fancy considering he might have a good chunk of money coming out of his account soon. The last time a player notably used beer as a prop for a celebration was in Week 14 when the Ravens' Marcus Peters shotgunned a can of beer with a fan to celebrate his game-sealing deflection in a win over the Bills. The league fined Peters $14,037 for "unsportsmanlike conduct," so one has to wonder if something similar is coming Fisher's way.

For their part, the Bud Light Twitter account responded to the announcement of Peters' fine with a promise to match the five-figure sum with a donation to a charity of Peters's choice. Once again, you'd have to imagine the company would probably do something similar here, were Fisher to get fined.

Regardless of what comes down from the league office, one thing's for sure: since the Chiefs ended up getting a win, and scoring so much that their stadium ran out of fireworks, the celebration will have been totally worth it.