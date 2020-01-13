Budweiser finds Chiefs fan who helped Eric Fisher with beer celebration during epic playoff win over Texans
Apparently giving athletes an in-game beer can come with some serious rewards
A fan who sacrificed his beers so that Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher could celebrate a touchdown with a Stone Cold Steve Austin impression has been found, according to a tweet from Budweiser. After Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Blake Bell to make it 47- 31 in Kansas City's favor, Fisher joined his teammates near the stands, snatched two beers and smashed them over his head.
The former professional wrestler tweeted the video out with his signature entrance music overlaid the visuals, which prompted the beer company to put out a search for the good samaritan.
Less than an hour later, the account announced that their mission had been accomplished and promised: "a whole buncha Buds and some other surprises coming [his] way." But Budweiser's social media team weren't the only ones searching for this man. Fisher himself even put out a call for the beer-lender.
But the one-time Pro Bowl left tackle might want to wait a little bit before committing to any reward that's too fancy considering he might have a good chunk of money coming out of his account soon. The last time a player notably used beer as a prop for a celebration was in Week 14 when the Ravens' Marcus Peters shotgunned a can of beer with a fan to celebrate his game-sealing deflection in a win over the Bills. The league fined Peters $14,037 for "unsportsmanlike conduct," so one has to wonder if something similar is coming Fisher's way.
For their part, the Bud Light Twitter account responded to the announcement of Peters' fine with a promise to match the five-figure sum with a donation to a charity of Peters's choice. Once again, you'd have to imagine the company would probably do something similar here, were Fisher to get fined.
Regardless of what comes down from the league office, one thing's for sure: since the Chiefs ended up getting a win, and scoring so much that their stadium ran out of fireworks, the celebration will have been totally worth it.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Zimmer addresses his contract situation
Zimmer wants to stay in Minnesota and believes deal will get done
-
Aikman emotional over Johnson HOF nod
The Triplets got emotional at the news, and Jones himself had something to say
-
Browns to retain Priefer, not Monken
Kevin Stefanski is already lining up his first coaching staff despite lack of official announcement
-
Players sound off on Graham's first down
This call ultimately decided the Seahawks-Packers playoff game late in the fourth quarter
-
Lynch and Rodgers swap jerseys
In what is possibly Beast Mode's last game, he swapped jerseys with a college teammate
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game