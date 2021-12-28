With two games remaining in the 2021 regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have begun searching for the franchise's next head coach. The Jaguars have requested to speak to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud and ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jaguars have also requested to speak with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per Schefter. The Jaguars have also put in an interview request with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Jaguars will speak this week with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, according to Pelissero. Pederson is currently on a semi-sabbatical after being relieved of his duties last season after five seasons in Philadelphia. Pederson led the Eagles to a 46-39-1 overall record that included the franchise's first Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2017 season.

Leftwich and Bowles have played integral roles in the Buccaneers' success over the past two seasons. Leftwich has worked exceptionally well with quarterback Tom Brady, while Bowles presided over a Buccaneers defense that held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to just nine points in last year's Super Bowl.

Under Moore, the Cowboys offense is first in the NFL in scoring, third in passing, sixth in rushing, and seventh in third-down efficiency. Dallas' defense has been equally as effective under Quinn, who was fired in Atlanta five games into the 2020 season. Quinn, whose five-plus seasons with the Falcons included the franchise's second Super Bowl berth, has helped the Cowboys boast the league's seventh-ranked scoring defense after the unit was just 28th in that department in 2020. Led by rookie Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have the league's top-ranked third-down defense entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

Under Eberflus, the Colts defense has allowed 17 or fewer points in five out of their last six games. The recent play of the Colts defense has helped Indianapolis build a 9-6 record after a 1-4 start to the season.

The Jaguars are searching for what will be their third different head coach over the past three seasons. Doug Marrone was not retained after a 2020 season that saw the Jaguars go 1-15 three years after reaching the AFC Championship Game. Jaguars owner Shad Khan relieved Urban Meyer of his duties after a 2-11 start that included several missteps both off and on the field.