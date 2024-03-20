Wide receiver Keenan Allen has not been a member of the Chicago Bears very long, but he's already putting in work for his new team. Allen attended USC's pro day on Wednesday to watch quarterback Caleb Williams -- the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Chicago currently holds that first pick and is projected to take Williams.

Allen and Williams were seen interacting on the field, perhaps kickstarting a strong QB-WR relationship for the future. Allen will soon be catching passes from Williams, if the draft goes as expected.

Allen joined the Bears from the Los Angeles Chargers in an offseason trade, as Chicago sent a fourth-round pick for the veteran. Last season, Allen finished with 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and 7 touchdowns, despite missing four games due to a heel injury.

"He's at the Bears for a fourth-round pick, which is crazy," Williams told NFL Media of Allen from his Pro Day. "He had his best year last year. He's a beast. Good guy. Awesome dude to be around and he can give you a lot of knowledge."

Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke with Carl Williams, Caleb's father, at the pro day, according to the Chicago Tribune. Between Allen and Poles, it seems like Chicago is doing the expected scouting on who could be the future of the franchise.

The visit comes not long after the Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick spent just three seasons with the Bears before they decided to move in a different direction. The Bears need a quarterback now more than ever and, at this point in time, it seems Caleb will be the first name off the board. The Trojans star finished the 2023 season with 3,633 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions.