Calvin Ridley will be plying his trade in one of two places next year: Jacksonville or New England. According to multiple reports, the race to sign the wide receiver has narrowed to only the Jaguars and Patriots. Per ESPN, the Patriots are pushing for him but believe Ridley prefers to remain in Jacksonville.

Ridley, who will turn 30 years old late in 2024 and is likely looking for his last big pay day, played last season with the Jaguars after they acquired him from the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 in exchange for conditional fourth- and sixth-round picks while Ridley served a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. He finished the season with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns, operating for most of the year as Trevor Lawrence's No. 1 receiver.

He and Lawrence were not always in sync, though, and the Jaguars' offense suffered as a result. Jacksonville signed former Buffalo Bills wideout Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million deal earlier in free agency and if it retains Ridley, would then surround Lawrence with that duo, plus slot man Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram.

If he were to land in New England, Ridley would presumably be the top target for either Jacoby Brissett or whichever player the team drafts with the No. 3 overall pick. The Patriots re-signed Kendrick Bourne on a three-year, $24 million contract but cut ties with DeVante Parker and allowed tight end Mike Gesicki to leave in free agency. Under new head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, they are beginning a new era and definitely need to upgrade the weaponry they have at the offensive skill positions.