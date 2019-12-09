Calvin Ridley's season over due to abdominal injury suffered in Falcons' win over Panthers
The 2019 season is over for an emerging wide receiver
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an abdominal injury during Sunday's 40-20 demolition of the Carolina Panthers. The wide receiver revealed on Instagram that he is done for the season.
"Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes," Ridley wrote. "I am doing well, unfortunately I'm out for the rest of the season, but I'll be back Next year st8 pressure...Small thing to a Giant! #RiseUp #oneofthebest"
The injury occurred in the third quarter. After initially collapsing in pain, he was taken into the medical tent by trainers, and the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. The No. 26 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft had not missed a game in his career.
He was replaced in the game by rookie wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who proceeded to score a 93-yard touchdown on his first career NFL reception. Julio Jones, Christian Blake, Russell Gage, Justin Hardy and Brandon Powell are the active wide receivers left on the Falcons roster.
Ridley had been a limited participant in practice last week due to a toe injury. His abdominal injury comes at an unfortunate time simply because the young wide receiver was starting to play his best football of the season. In what turned out to be his final four games of 2019, Ridley recorded 27 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.
The trade of Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots on Oct. 22 clearly created more of an opportunity for the 24 year old. Head coach Dan Quinn expressed his confidence in Ridley the next day.
"We felt like it was worth it at this time to do that. We have certainly pushed (Calvin) and he's ready to take on the bigger role," Quinn said, via AtlantaFalcons.com.
On the year, the Ridley has accumulated 866 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 63 catches.
Atlanta has won three of its past five games following a 1-7 start. The Falcons still reside in the basement of the NFC South but are at least creating some positive momentum heading into the offseason. Their remaining games are against the 49ers, Jaguars and Buccaneers.
