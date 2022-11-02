The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday with Cam Akers remaining a member of the Los Angeles Rams. That outcome may have been one of the more surprising turns of events to come out of deadline day, as it seemed inevitable over the past few weeks that L.A. would eventually ship the running back out of town. The only thing more surprising than Akers not getting dealt is a report from NFL Media that says the Rams turned down multiple offers for the back.

Now, the Rams are reportedly hoping Akers will play for them again this season.

However, that hope may be farfetched. After the deadline passed Tuesday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Akers is looking for a fair resolution for his future beyond the Rams. Anderson's report also says that Akers doesn't believe suiting up for Los Angeles is in the best interest for his NFL career moving forward. Anderson does add in her report that the relationship between Akers and the Rams is amicable.

Akers has been inactive over the past two games due to what the team called personal reasons. Leading up to the deadline, there were reports of philosophical and football-related differences between Akers and head coach Sean McVay. McVay also alluded to reporters at the time that they were exploring trade possibilities.

So, while there may have been multiple offers, this could be a situation where the Rams didn't get a deal satisfactory enough to trade away their 2020 second-round pick. From here, something will need to give between the organization and Akers.

If L.A.'s hopes of having Akers play for them fall through, the next option would be possibly releasing the back. According to Spotrac, there is no more guaranteed money left on Akers' rookie contract. With no dead money that they'd be on the hook for, the Rams would save a little over $2 million total over the next two seasons if they let him go.

Akers rushed for 625 yards in 13 games played as a rookie in 2020. Heading into his sophomore season last year, the young back tore his Achilles over the summer, which erased the majority of his 2021 regular season. However, he was able to make a return in Week 18 and had 13 carries for Los Angeles in its win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

This season, Akers was averaging just three yards per carry before being inactive due to personal reasons. With him out of the equation, Darrell Henderson Jr. has headlined a Rams backfield that also consists of Malcolm Brown, Ronnie Rivers, and rookie Kyren Williams.