The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, yet they aren't married to the pick. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is willing to listen to offers for the pick, especially with a lot of teams trying to get themselves in position to select a quarterback.

"There will be a big neon sign that says 'open' and I don't like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we're always going to be listening," Ossenfort said Wednesday at a joint press conference with Jonathan Gannon, via NFL.com. "I think we'll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it's at [No.] 4 or anywhere we're picking, but we're always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it's attractive to building our team, then it's something that we'll certainly consider no matter where we're at in the draft."

The Cardinals don't have to deal the pick, especially since they appear in prime position to land Marvin Harrison Jr. The Chicago bears are set to select a quarterback (presumably Caleb Williams) at No. 1, while the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots appear set to take quarterbacks at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Arizona has a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, looking to add talent to surround him for 2024 and beyond. Harrison is arguably the best skill-position player in the draft (and potentially the best overall), but the Cardinals could move back and stockpile assets (which Ossenfort has done since arriving in Arizona).

The Cardinals won't shy away from Harrison because he's skipping pre-draft workouts either.

"I'm a big fan of the more good information that we can have in the draft process the better, but it's not going to be the first time that a player doesn't check off every box for the spring process, it won't be the last time," Ossenfort said. "So, in Marvin's case it's his decision, what he thought was best for him, and so we respect that, and we'll continue our evaluation process not only on him, but every draft prospect, and we'll evaluate the best we can with the information that we have."