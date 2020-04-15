Cardinals GM won't rule out taking a receiver in the first round despite trading for DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals made a huge addition to their offense this offseason when they acquired former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The four-time Pro Bowler will serve as Kyler Murray's new go-to target and should help the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year take his game to another level in 2020. The Cardinals' offensive weapons on paper look pretty stacked. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury now had his franchise quarterback, the running back he wants in Kenyan Drake and a couple of talented wideouts in Hopkins and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. Plus, Arizona took three wideouts in last year's draft: Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson. It now appears the Cardinals just need to focus on the offensive line and the defense and we could have a team that's postseason bound -- but are the Cardinals actually done stocking up at wide receiver?

In his pre-draft Zoom press conference, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim didn't rule out taking a receiver with his No. 8 overall pick if someone is on the board that they like.

"You want to look at the long-term contracts you have in place, whether guys can play inside or outside," Keim said, via the Cardinals' official website. "If there is a player at the right spot, someone we are high on, we will certainly take advantage of that. I say this every year, your needs are always changing. Just because it seems on the surface we're not as needy at wide receiver, that could change pretty quickly."

Most mock drafts have the Cardinals taking an offensive tackle with their first-round pick, and most analysts do not believe a wide receiver will be selected in the top 10. That means the Cardinals would have their pick at wideout if they indeed wanted to go that direction.

Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama is considered by most to be the top wideout in the draft and is one of the smoothest route runners you will see come out of college. He's a plug-and-play type of player -- someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. His teammate, Henry Ruggs III, is also considered a top receiver in the draft, and his 4.27, 40-yard-dash speed should translate nicely to the NFL.

Then, there's Murray's former Oklahoma teammate, CeeDee Lamb. In 2019, the junior recorded 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, and is a receiver others would argue is actually the best in this class. In a league that is becoming more and more about explosive offenses, it could be hard for Kingsbury and Keim to pass up on someone Murray is already familiar with.