The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from Kliff Kingsbury, announcing Monday that they had fired the 43-year-old head coach after four seasons with the organization. The Cardinals also announced that Steve Keim will be stepping down as general manager to focus on his health. He has been on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team since mid-December.

The firing of Kingsbury and the resignation of Keim come less than a year after the Cardinals signed both men to long-term extensions, which were set to keep them with the organization through the 2027 season. This past campaign was a forgetful one, however, as the Cardinals went 4-13 and finished last in the NFC West.

Kingsbury was hired back in 2019 after serving as the head coach at Texas Tech. His arrival, alongside the drafting of then-No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, was supposed to set up the organization with a coach-quarterback tandem who it could build around for the foreseeable future. However, that's not what unfolded.

Throughout this season, there was also tension between Kingsbury and Murray, as the two were seen having vocal disagreements on the field at various points of the year.

The Cardinals went 28-37-1 under Kingsbury's lead and were only above .500 once over that stretch. That came during last season's 11-6 campaign during which the team lost six of its final 10 games in the regular season and was then ousted from the playoffs during Super Wild Card Weekend at the hands of the Rams, 34-11.

With Kingsbury and Keim now out, the Cardinals are looking at a full reshaping of their masthead. On top of that, the club also needs to focus on the rehab of Murray, who suffered a torn ACL back in Week 14 against the Patriots. He recently underwent successful surgery during which he reportedly needed ACL reconstruction and meniscus repair. This injury is expected to sideline Murray for a chunk of the 2023 campaign, so whoever is ultimately hired to be Arizona's next head coach likely won't have their starting quarterback to begin their coaching tenure.

According to NFL Media, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to get a look to possibly replace Kingsbury as the Cardinals head coach.