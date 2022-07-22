The Arizona Cardinals are the latest team to dip into the talent pool of the USFL as they fill out their 90-man roster leading into training camp. The club announced on Friday that it has signed former Birmingham Stallions wideout Victor Bolden Jr. to a one-year contract.

This isn't Bolden's first stint in the NFL. Prior to this latest stop in Arizona, the 27-year-old has enjoyed runs with the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions. The former undrafted free agent out of Oregon State spent last summer with Detroit but was released in late August just before the start of the regular season.

In the USFL, Bolden proved to be a valuable piece in the Stallions' offense. In nine games played throughout the league's inaugural regular season, he totaled 42 receptions for 415 yards and one touchdown. Those reception totals were the third highest in the league, while his receiving yards ranked fourth.

Bolden not only helped the Stallions to a 9-1 regular-season record, but he was vital to the club's championship run. In the championship win over the Philadelphia Stars, Bolden caught six of his nine targets for 64 yards along with the game-winning touchdown. He also was critical in the return game, totaling 92 yards on four kickoffs. All that led to Bolden being named USFL Championship MVP.

The return game is where Bolden could find his way onto a 53-man roster in the NFL. In 15 career regular-season games in the NFL, he has fielded four punts for 23 yards and brought out 24 kickoffs for 512 yards.