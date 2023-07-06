For the last three seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the greatest quarterbacks -- if not the greatest -- to ever play the game leading their offense. Now that Tom Brady retired, the Bucs will need to make many adjustments, but even without a future of Hall of Famer behind center, they're confident in who they have on the roster.

Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis is one player who is not focused on the loss of TB12. Instead, Davis is taking an aggressive approach to the 2023 season.

"We're about to do it to 'em," Davis said, via Go Long. "Anybody who feels we've lost Tom -- and lost something -- is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it's a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I'm only getting better."

Davis clearly has high confidence in himself and his team, and says the "rude awakening" is directed to the rest of the NFL. The 26-year-old said the team has a destroyer-like attitude, predicting many big plays from the defense.

"We're going to wreck shit. Like, wreck shit. Interceptions. Turnovers," Davis said. "Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made."

The cornerback, who has seven interceptions in his career, including one last year, then took a shot at the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

"And our f------g division is worse than what it was before. So, we run through the division. Get to the playoffs. Run through the playoffs and it's the Super Bowl."

A Super Bowl trip is a reach, but the division is definitely winnable for the Bucs. Last year, no team in the NFC South had a winning record and Tampa Bay took the divisional title with just an 8-9 record. The rest of the division stood at 7-10 at the end of the season.

The Buccaneers added quarterback Baker Mayfield this offseason to replace Brady following his retirement from the NFL.