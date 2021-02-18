Carson Wentz's days as a member of the Eagles are over after the club agreed to trade the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts, ending a five-year stint in Philadelphia. As Wentz heads to Indy, the Eagles were able to manage a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-rounder in 2022 as compensation for their former No. 2 overall pick. While that doesn't rise to the level of what the Detroit Lions got in their blockbuster with the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford, it's a serviceable haul for a quarterback who simply didn't play well in 2020. And it could get even better.

While the third-round pick this year is set in stone, things do get a bit interesting for the Eagles as it relates to that conditional second-rounder. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, that second can turn into a first under these two conditions:

Carson Wentz plays 75% of the offensive snaps in 2021

Carson Wentz plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2021 and the Colts reach the playoffs

With Wentz now the clear Week 1 starter for the Colts heading into next season, there is a tremendous chance that he reaches the 75% playing threshold to trigger that pick bumping up for Philadelphia. Even as he was benched for Jalen Hurts and played just 12 games for the Eagles last season, Wentz still managed to suit up and partake in 72% of the offensive snaps in 2020. Now that he's seemingly the unrivaled starter in Indy, that number should increase to something that looks more like the 96% that Philip Rivers turned in during his first and final season with the Colts last year.

For the Colts, if Wentz does return to the quarterback he was under Frank Reich when he coached him as the Eagles offensive coordinator from 2016-2017, Indy will likely be more than happy to send a first-rounder back to Philly, knowing that they have solved their quarterback problem for the foreseeable future.

However, it will be curious to see how intently the Colts watch his snap counts in the event that Wentz's poor 2020 season bleeds into 2021. If they are not pleased with how he's playing and no longer view him as a possible long-term option, it'll be fascinating to see if they bench him to preserve that first-rounder for next year.

That's quite the side story we can look forward to once the season kicks off in September.