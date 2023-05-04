CeeDee Lamb is a proud member of the Cowboys' vaunted No. 88 club, a group that also includes former Dallas wideouts Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant. Like Pearson and Irvin before him, Lamb is hoping to start and finish his career with the Cowboys, who have a mutual interest in keeping him in Dallas for the long haul.

Lamb is currently signed through the 2023 season after Dallas recently picked up his fifth-year option. Based on his recent comments, however, it appears that Lamb anticipates something happening between the two sides that will keep him in Dallas for the long haul.

"I'm very excited," Lamb said, via The Athletic. "Dallas is somewhere I've always wanted to be. I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don't really want to get into too much detail on that, but I'm definitely excited for the future."

Lamb would make just under $18 million this season if he plays under the fifth-year option. His current projected market value is a four-year, $90.38 million salary that would pay him an average annual salary of $22.595 million, according to Spotrac. That contract would make Lamb the league's 10th highest-paid wideout in terms of average annual salary, just ahead of Chicago's D.J. Moore and right behind Washington's Terry McLaurin. Miami's Tyreek Hill is the NFL's highest-paid receiver with an average annual salary of $30 million.

As far as performance is concerned, Lamb deserves to be among the league's wideouts who commands a $20 million average annual salary. The former first-round pick is coming off a 2022 season that saw him set career highs with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. A Pro Bowler each of the last two years, Lamb has caught 260 passes for 3,396 yards and 20 touchdowns during his first three seasons with the Cowboys.

Lamb isn't the only high-profile Cowboys player who might get a new deal sometime soon. Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is entering the final year of his current contract. Dak Prescott has two years left on his current contract, but given the recent rise in quarterback salaries, he is currently just the eight highest-paid quarterback as annual salaries as concerned.

"As (executive vice president Stephen Jones) has said, it might not happen overnight," Prescott said of a possible new deal. "Who knows, right? But that's not any of my concerns or in my thought process."