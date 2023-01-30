Kellen Moore wasn't out of work for long. The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing the former Cowboys offensive coordinator to L.A. for the same role within their organization under head coach Brandon Staley, the team announced on Monday.

Dallas and Moore officially agreed to mutually part ways on Sunday, ending a five-year stint with the Cowboys organization which included the final four seasons serving as the club's offensive coordinator.

While Moore's time with the Cowboys came to an end, he did lead a productive offense. Dallas boasted a top-five scoring offense in 2022 and averaged 354.9 yards per game. The development of Dak Prescott, who broke the Cowboys single-season passing touchdown record in 2021 under Moore, was "at the center of Kellen's impact," according to Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.

Now, Moore is going from Prescott to Justin Herbert as he looks to mold the star quarterback and help Los Angeles routinely contend for the postseason with a high-octane offensive attack.

After a 10-7 campaign that saw the Chargers have a monumental meltdown during Super Wild Card Weekend, where they blew a 27-point lead to Jacksonville, the organization decided to clean house on the offensive side of the ball as Staley fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. Both Lombardi and Day had held their position throughout Staley's tenure with the organization, beginning in 2021.

While the club has a franchise quarterback to build around and Herbert has thrown for at least 4,000 in each of his first three seasons, the offense did regress in recent years under Lombardi. After ranking fifth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage in 2021, Lombardi's offense dipped to 13th in the league this year. The Chargers have also been scrutinized for not utilizing Herbert's arm talent and ranked last in the NFL in air yards per pass attempt in 2022. That shouldn't be a problem under a Moore-led offense that ranked 13th in the NFL in air yards per pass attempt this season in Dallas.

Considering the quarterback he is now set to pair himself with, Moore quickly landed on his feet after his divorce with the Cowboys and is well-positioned to have success in Los Angeles, possibly making him a hot head coaching candidate in the years to come.