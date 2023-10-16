The Los Angeles Chargers look like they'll be as close to full strength as they could hope for when they host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" to wrap up Week 6. After initially both being listed as questionable, L.A. is expected to have pass rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Josh Palmer for this matchup barring a setback, according to NFL Media.

Bosa was held out of the Chargers Week 4 contest with the Raiders due to a toe injury and then missed the first two practices this week coming out of the bye before returning as a limited participant on Saturday. Meanwhile, Palmer was added to the injury report on Sunday due to a groin injury. That was a rather surprising turn of events for the wide receiver after he had been a full participant throughout the week of practice.

Of course, having both of these players in the fold is a sizable boost for Los Angeles on both sides of the ball. When healthy, Bosa has established himself as one of the better pass rushers in the NFL. In three games played this year, he's tallied three sacks. As for Palmer, his presence gives much-needed depth at the wide receiver position, especially after following the season-ending ACL tear to fellow wideout Mike Williams. Palmer will serve as a secondary option for Justin Herbert behind Keenan Allen and alongside rookie Quentin Johnston. This season, Palmer has 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

On top of getting those pieces for Monday night, the Chargers will also welcome back star running back Austin Ekeler after he had been sidelined since Week 1 due to an ankle injury. He registered a full week of practice and carries no designation coming into this game.