Chargers' Melvin Ingram expected to miss time after leaving Week 4 early due to injury
Los Angeles will be down their star pass rusher
Another week, another injury for the seemingly always snakebitten Chargers.
Pass rusher Melvin Ingram left Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter after suffering a hamstring injury and it appears like Los Angeles is going to be without him for a minute. Ingram, who has 4 tackles to go along with a sack and three quarterback hits this season, is expected to miss some time, likely a couple weeks, due to that injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
After the first three years of his career where he played in just 29 regular season games, Ingram has been pretty healthy. He's suited up and started in all 16 games the previous four years and was in the starting lineup for the first four games of 2019.
This is just another hurdle to overcome for the Chargers, who are one of the more injury prone teams in the NFL. Along with this latest development to Ingram, Los Angeles is also without All-Pro safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips along with tight end Hunter Henry.
If Ingram's injury does keep him out the next two weeks, he'll miss out on two home contests against the Broncos and Steelers, respectfully.
