The Los Angeles Chargers are getting Mike Williams back when they need him the most, as the 1,000-yard wide receiver wasn't given an injury designation for Sunday's showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Williams has played just six snaps since Week 7, as he's been dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him for the last seven weeks. The sixth-year wideout has caught 38 passes for 510 yards in eight games this season, averaging 13.4 yards per catch with three touchdowns.

Los Angeles isn't sure if Derwin James will be available Sunday, as the former All-Pro safety is doubtful with a quad injury. James didn't practice all week, making his injury even more significant. In the midst of another All-Pro season, James has 106 tackles, four sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Chargers -- playing all 766 defensive snaps this season.

The Chargers haven't had Williams and Keenan Allen on the field together for much of the season, as the duo have played less than 100 snaps together. The trade off for both wide receivers playing together is James likely not playing this week.

Los Angeles has been sick with the injury bug all year -- and Sunday will remain the same. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), cornerback Bryce Callahan (core muscle) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) are doubtful for Sunday's game as well.