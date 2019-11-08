Chiefs announce Patrick Mahomes will return, start vs. Titans in Week 10 following knee injury

The reigning NFL MVP is healthy and ready to take the field again. Patrick Mahomes, who was knocked out of the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7 with a dislocated knee cap, dodged tragedy when his MRI showed no tears or structural damage.

Now, having missed just two games because of it, head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that Mahomes would indeed return and start for the Chiefs when they visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. It was possible the All-Pro quarterback could've taken the field last week against the Minnesota Vikings, but Reid and the medical staff wanted to exercise caution.

Backup Matt Moore was able to lead the Chiefs to the win and went 1-1 as starter, while also closing out the aforementioned win over the Broncos, allowing for the additional week of rest and recovery for Mahomes.

His return matches him up against the a Titans team still trying to figure out who they are, currently holding a 4-5 record and having now benched former first-round pick Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill -- the latter having both struggled and shown flashes of promise in his new role for Tennessee. His biggest test yet is on the way this week, though, because Mahomes is a dynamo that can put up points quickly with the aid of Tyreek Hill and his slew of other weapons, which makes for a tough go if the Titans are forced into a shootout.

As for the Chiefs, having weathered the two-game storm of Mahomes' absence with the solid play of Moore, they enter this week with a 6-3 record and still stop the AFC West. Hot on their heels are the Oakland Raiders at 5-4 and on the heels of a two-game win streak, but the return of Mahomes could see Kansas City put some distance between them and their enemies in The Bay.