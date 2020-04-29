Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland takes to Twitter to explain recent arrest: 'Innocent until proven guilty'

On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on five counts in York County, South Carolina: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

Breeland recently signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to remain with the Chiefs, and early Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter to explain the arrest and proclaim his innocence.

"Lot of people wanna speculate on my situation and don't know the facts. I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys, police pulled up they throw something (in) my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn't be charged. I'm not fighting to clear a name I don't care wat [sic] people think, I know the truth, innocent until proven guilty."

Breeland is coming off of a big season with the Chiefs, where he recorded 48 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions. Kansas City of course went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. In that game, Breeland recorded seven combined tackles, one pass defensed and one interception. fHe apparently says he's taking credit for someone else's mistake, and that the truth will come out soon. According to the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are aware of the situation.

In 83 combined games, Breeland has recorded 338 combined tackles, 72 passes defensed and 12 interceptions for three different teams.