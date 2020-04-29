Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland takes to Twitter to explain recent arrest: 'Innocent until proven guilty'
Breeland was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in South Carolina on multiple charges
On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on five counts in York County, South Carolina: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.
Breeland recently signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to remain with the Chiefs, and early Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter to explain the arrest and proclaim his innocence.
"Lot of people wanna speculate on my situation and don't know the facts. I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys, police pulled up they throw something (in) my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn't be charged. I'm not fighting to clear a name I don't care wat [sic] people think, I know the truth, innocent until proven guilty."
Breeland is coming off of a big season with the Chiefs, where he recorded 48 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions. Kansas City of course went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. In that game, Breeland recorded seven combined tackles, one pass defensed and one interception. fHe apparently says he's taking credit for someone else's mistake, and that the truth will come out soon. According to the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are aware of the situation.
In 83 combined games, Breeland has recorded 338 combined tackles, 72 passes defensed and 12 interceptions for three different teams.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: 5 biggest instant impact rookies
Joe Burrow, Chase Young, and Isaiah Simmons are obvious, but here are five other rookies who...
-
What Chiefs did, didn't do in 2020 draft
Three areas Kansas City should consider addressing now that the draft is in the books
-
CB Worley says he's signing with Cowboys
The Cowboys have reportedly added yet another defensive back to their roster
-
Breeland arrested, charged on 5 counts
Breeland just signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs earlier this month
-
Morstead talks coronavirus efforts
The Saints punter is doing his part to try to halt the pandemic
-
2020 NFL Draft: 32 questionable picks
Several players will enter the league fighting the narrative that they were drafted too soon
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game