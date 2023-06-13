Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said earlier this offseason that a new contract for star defensive lineman Chris Jones is "on the list of things to do." It hasn't happened yet, however, and as a result, Jones is skipping Kansas City's mandatory minicamp, per ESPN.

The four-time Pro Bowler, fresh off a career-high 15.5 sacks for the reigning Super Bowl champions, is due more than $28 million in 2023 as part of a four-year extension signed in 2020. But his base salary isn't nearly as high at $19.5M, and he's also entering the final year of said deal. He figures to be seeking a raise in average annual pay, with the Rams' Aaron Donald ($31.7M), Titans' Jeffery Simmons ($23.5M) and Commanders' Daron Payne ($22.5M) currently pacing the interior defensive line market.

Another extension would likely also provide significant salary cap relief to the Chiefs, who've leaned on him as their top pass-rusher for years. In the meantime, the team can technically fine Jones close to $100,000 per missed day of mandatory camp, since he's currently under contract. It's unclear if they'll excuse those penalties amid negotiations toward a new deal.

The 28-year-old Jones has been one of the NFL's most productive interior defenders over the last half-decade. His 15.5 sacks last year led the Chiefs en route to a second Super Bowl title, and he hasn't had fewer than 7.5 sacks since 2017. Originally a second-round draft pick of the team in 2016, he's looking to secure his fourth straight All-Pro honors this season.