Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said earlier this offseason that a new contract for star defensive lineman Chris Jones is "on the list of things to do." It hasn't happened yet, however, and as a result, Jones skipped Kansas City's mandatory minicamp.

"We have great communication and there's a lot of time before camp," Veach said last week, via FOX 4 News in Kansas City. "Feel good about where we're going to be with Chris. We'll get to celebrate tonight and have a good time, break tomorrow, and I'm sure we'll have great dialogue from now to the start of training camp and look forward to Chris being here not just for next year, but for a long time."

The four-time Pro Bowler, fresh off a career-high 15.5 sacks for the reigning Super Bowl champions, is due more than $28 million in 2023 as part of a four-year extension signed in 2020. But his base salary isn't nearly as high at $19.5M, and he's also entering the final year of said deal. Jones figures to be seeking a raise in average annual pay, with the Rams' Aaron Donald ($31.7M), Titans' Jeffery Simmons ($23.5M) and Commanders' Daron Payne ($22.5M) currently pacing the interior defensive line market.

For whatever it's worth, Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn't seem all that concerned about Jones missing minicamp. "Chris wasn't here -- kind of like last year, same type of deal," Reid said at his Thursday press conference. "That's his choice. So, he chose not to be here. But I'm sure he'll be at training camp."

Reid later acknowledged that he wasn't sure Jones would be at training camp and there is a chance he does not show up, but had a simple message for the star defensive lineman, whenever he does get to down: "Make sure you're in shape."

Another extension would likely also provide significant salary cap relief to the Chiefs, who've leaned on him as their top pass-rusher for years. In the meantime, the team can technically fine Jones close to $100,000 per missed day of mandatory camp, since he's currently under contract. It's unclear if they'll excuse those penalties amid negotiations toward a new deal.

The 28-year-old Jones has been one of the NFL's most productive interior defenders over the last half-decade. His 15.5 sacks last year led the Chiefs en route to a second Super Bowl title, and he hasn't had fewer than 7.5 sacks since 2017. Originally a second-round draft pick of the team in 2016, he's looking to secure his fourth straight All-Pro honors this season.