The Kansas City Chiefs matched the franchise record for wins in a season on Sunday, but it came at a cost. Leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be out the remainder of the regular season after suffering a hip and ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 15 win over the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's game that X-rays were negative.

Edwards-Helaire has 181 carries for 803 yards and four touchdowns on the season, and 1,100 yards from scrimmage. The 2020 first-round pick has two 100-yard rushing games this season, but none over the last seven contests. Edwards-Helaire has only 298 rushing yards since Week 6 -- but his loss will be huge for the Chiefs offense down the stretch.

Le'Veon Bell will assume the top running back duties while Edwards-Helaire is out. Bell, who signed with the Chiefs in October after being released from the New York Jets, has 56 carries for 224 yards and two scores since joining the Chiefs. He had a season-high 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win.

"He has been a great addition," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Sunday's game. "You have seen him in spurts. Big plays happen when he is in the football game. We are hoping Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) gets back quickly. We have good guys in that running back room that will step up and embrace that role."