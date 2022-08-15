The Kansas City Chiefs have made another surprising cut in the secondary, as the team announced Monday that they were waiving defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. The Chiefs acquired him via trade just three months ago, sending a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 26-year-old.

Johnson recorded three combined tackles in the Chiefs' 19-14 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday. He was seen as an intriguing flier for Kansas City because of his size and versatility, but the Chiefs have apparently seen all they needed to make this decision. In 44 career games for the Texans, Johnson recorded 172 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed and three interceptions.

This cut comes just over a week after Kansas City released former first-round pick cornerback Deandre Baker. It certainly seems as though the Chiefs are very confident in their younger defensive backs. Kansas City drafted Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, and all three could play roles in their first NFL seasons.

Johnson was not the only cut on Monday, as Kansas City also parted ways with wide receiver Omar Bayless, offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk and wide receiver Gary Jennings. The Chiefs also signed veteran nose tackle Danny Shelton.