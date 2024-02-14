For wide receiver Mecole Hardman, his 2023 season began wearing a No. 6 New York Jets jersey, starting the season 1-4 and watching his Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers go down with a season-ending Achilles injury. His season ended quite differently, with a walk-off touchdown in the Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title. He was even wearing a different jersey: No. 12.

Hardman's season was a tale of two teams and his return to the Chiefs proved to be beneficial for both him and Kansas City.

The 3-yard touchdown reception gave the Chiefs a 25-22 overtime win. Hardman sealed the victory, but at the time he didn't realize what he had done, saying he "blacked out."

This is not Hardman's first time winning a ring with the Chiefs. He spent the first four seasons of his career in K.C., winning two Super Bowls during his first stint.

"They're all special, but I don't think they ever get old," the now three-time champ said (via NFL.com). "It's better after each one, I didn't get to play in last year's Bowl because of injury, and this year just being able to play in it and the rollercoaster I was on, so a little bit more emotional for this one, but just happy to get another one."

Hardman said out of everything, scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to win the Super Bowl, as expected, stands alone.

"Oh, it's awesome, I'm glad to be part of history, so you can't take away," Hardman said. "I mean I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl, but I don't know yet."

Hardman reflected on the moment, saying, "Like I knew I caught the ball, man, and we won the game, but after that it was kind of blank. The magnitude of the game was kind of just overwhelming, but after that it was just nothing but celebration out there."

The wide receiver is an impending free agent this offseason and hopes it all ends with him back in a Chiefs uniform.

"Well, yeah, that'd be the goal for sure, to come back, but we've got to see what happens when the negotiation starts and see what happens, see what [general manager Brett] Veach's got planned for me," he said.

In the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, Hardman also had the longest play of the game, a 52-yard catch.