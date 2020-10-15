The Kansas City Chiefs just added a major upgrade at running back as they look to repeat as Super Bowl Champions, signing Le'Veon Bell to a one-year deal Thursday night, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Bell, who was released by the New York Jets earlier this week, chose the Chiefs over the Miami Dolphins -- who reportedly offered Bell a two-year deal in a last-minute attempt to lure him.

In Kansas City, Bell will join Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will certainly form a running back-by-committee. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 344 yards in the Chiefs' first five games, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Edwards-Helaire also provides a pass-catching option out of the backfield, but Kansas City doesn't have enough depth behind him -- as Darryl Williams is the team's second-leading rusher amongst running backs with just 35 yards.

Bell gives Kansas City more depth out of the running back position, which the Chiefs desperately need. Bell struggled in his two seasons in New York, having just 863 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns while averaging a paltry 3.27 yards per carry -- all last in the league among the 16 running backs that have logged over 240 carries since the start of last season.

Le'Veon Bell NYJ • RB • 26 Att 6 Yds 14 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Bell has failed to record a run of 20+ yards since Christmas Day 2017 -- with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- so a fresh start in Kansas City was needed. He still provides value as a pass catcher, recording 66 catches for the Jets in 2019 --averaging 7.0 yards per reception.

One of the best backs in the NFL with Pittsburgh, Bell had over 1,800 yards from scrimmage in three of his final four years with Pittsburgh before the number dwindled to 1,250 with the Jets last season. The numbers won't be high in Kansas City, but Bell should be a more productive player in a rotational role with a good offensive line.

Bell is banking on joining the NFL's most high-powered offense to help revive his career and this is the perfect opportunity for him to also get his first Super Bowl ring.