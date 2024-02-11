PARADISE, Nevada -- One year after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni went viral for shedding tears during the Super Bowl national anthem, Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones has followed suit, noticeably crying moments before kickoff Sunday.

One of the Chiefs' most accomplished players, Jones embraced a villain-esque role in the lead-up to the game, suggesting boos from San Francisco 49ers fans "brings a fire out" of the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII. But in the minutes ahead of Sunday's championship showdown, it's clear the big-stage moment evoked strong emotions, with tears streaming down from both eyes as Reba McEntire belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner" inside Allegiant Stadium.

Jones is looking to secure his third Super Bowl ring in five years as the anchor of Kansas City's top-ranked defense. The five-time Pro Bowler has been with the Chiefs since 2016, also racking up five All-Pro nods.