Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL, but he's willing to prove he is the fastest in the league. Hill, never afraid to step down from a challenge when it comes to his speed, had a viral 40-yard dash against Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens that was surprisingly close (Hill ran a 4.37 while Owens ran a 4.40 to 4.42).

In the aftermath of the Owens race, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver's victory. Goodwin proclaimed "no way you beating me with that form" on Twitter. He did compliment Hill on his speed with a "but" at the end of the post.

That was all the motivation Hill needed to challenge Goodwin to a 40-yard dash on ESPN's First Take Thursday morning.

"If you are going to talk trash, at least 'at' me," Hill said. "Marquise Goodwin, whoever want to race me. I already proved that I'm better than you at wide receiver."

Hill already has the edge at wideout, making the Pro Bowl all four seasons he's been in the league. He has recorded 4,115 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per catch. Hill has 26 touchdown catches of 30-plus yards, which is second in the NFL among wide receivers behind Antonio Brown. Hill's average touchdown of 36 yards is tops in the league for players that have have over 15 touchdowns (since his rookie year in 2016).

Goodwin has caught 13 touchdown passes in seven seasons, averaging 16.6 yards per catch and totaling 2,323 yards. His stats don't match up to Hill's, but we're discussing a 40-yard dash. Goodwin was a four-time All-American in track and field and a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump. He also ran a 4.27 in the 40 at the NFL combine and won the "40 Yards of Gold" competition last year.

Goodwin has flexed how fast he is to Hill before, saying in 2018 "he doesn't compare himself to anybody but ..." before showcasing his Olympic rings tattoo that confirmed his participation in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Hill ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the 2016 combine.

If Hill and Goodwin do agree to actually race, that event would certainly go viral. Maybe the "fastest player in the NFL" title will actually be crowned.