The Jacksonville Jaguars performed well as underdogs during the regular season, going 8-5 to tie New England (2001) and Washington (2015) for most wins in a campaign, including the playoffs, since 1970. The AFC South champions will hope to take sole possession of the mark when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday during the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Jacksonville (10-8) posted its eighth such victory during Super Wild Card Weekend after it defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 despite allowing the first 27 points of the game. Kansas City (14-3), which received a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs after winning its seventh straight AFC West title, posted a 27-17 home win against the Jaguars in Week 10.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a nine-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before locking in any Jaguars vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you check out the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Jaguars on Saturday and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Jaguars over/under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Jaguars money line: Kansas City -550, Jacksonville +400

KC: Chiefs are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine home games

JAX: Jaguars are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven meetings with Kansas City

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has many weapons in its aerial attack, but Jacksonville will need to keep a close eye on Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old tight end was third in the league with a career-high 110 receptions, eighth with 1,338 receiving yards and second with a personal-best 12 touchdown catches, leading all tight ends in each category. Kelce is fifth in NFL playoff history with 1,291 receiving yards and has 54 catches for 659 yards and six TDs over his last six postseason games.

Kelce played a major role in the Chiefs' 27-17 victory against the Jaguars in Week 10, hauling in six passes for 81 yards and a score. Patrick Mahomes finished with four touchdown passes in the win and also connected with tight end Noah Gray and wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney for scores. The 2018 NFL MVP has thrown for 3,381 yards with 28 TDs and seven interceptions in 11 career playoff games and owns the highest passer rating in postseason history (105.7). See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has performed well on the road following a miserable stretch during which it lost 22 of 23 away games. Since losing at Kansas City in Week 10 to fall to 1-5 away from home this season, the Jaguars have won three straight on the road, a feat they last accomplished in 2017. The club's defense has played a big role in the turnaround, allowing just a field goal in each of its last two away contests.

The Jaguars likely won't be able to shut down the Chiefs, whose lowest total this season was 17 points, so Trevor Lawrence and the offense will need to be at the top of their game. The 23-year-old quarterback's playoff career got off to a horrid start after he threw four interceptions in the first half against the Chargers, but he went on to throw four touchdown passes while orchestrating the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history. Lawrence has yet to lose on a Saturday as a starting quarterback, winning all 37 outings in high school (three), college (32) and the NFL (two). See which team to pick here.

