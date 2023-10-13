The Chiefs' win over the Broncos on Thursday night marked the first time in nearly 100 years that an NFL game ended with a final score of 19-8.

It's an unusual score, and before Thursday, it had only happened one other time in NFL history and that came all the way back in 1927 when the New York Yankees beat the Buffalo Bison. The crazy twist here is that the Yankees' win over the Bison was played on Oct. 12, which means it happened exactly 96 years before the Chiefs' win over the Broncos, which was also played on Oct. 12.

Just think about that for a second: There have only been two games in NFL history that have finished with a final score of 19-8 and they were both played on the same exact date 96 years apart. This fact is so crazy that it almost makes up for the fact that there was no scorigami on Thursday, which is when an NFL final score happens for the first time ever.

Back in 1927, a few crazy things had to happen for the game to end with a final score of 19-8. The Yankees scored three touchdowns in the game, including one by Pro Football Hall of Famer Red Grange, but they missed two extra points, which left them with 19 points.

For the Bison, they recorded a safety in the second quarter before getting a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, they would miss the extra point, which left them with eight points.

Although the kickers struggled in the 1927 game, that definitely wasn't the case on Thursday night as Harrison Butker ended up being a big reason why Kansas City ended up scoring 19 points. The Chiefs kicker hit four field goals on the night, including a kick from 60 yards just before halftime. The Chiefs also got a touchdown from Kadarius Toney in the second quarter and if you include Butker's extra point, that's how they got to 19.

As for the Broncos, Courtland Sutton scored their only touchdown of the game on a wild 11-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Since the Chiefs were leading 16-0, the Broncos were forced to go for two and they got it thanks to a run from Javonte Williams. With two minutes left to play, the score was 16-8, but Butker changed that when he hit a 52-yard field goal on the first play after the two-minute warning to make the score 19-8.

Every time the Broncos play, it feels like they're setting football back 100 years, so it's almost fitting that they played in a game that finished with a final score that was last seen nearly 100 years ago.