San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey is seemingly on NFL record watch every week in 2023. In Week 10, his streak of 17 consecutive games with a touchdown came to an end, leaving him tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkins for the longest such streak in NFL history, including the playoffs. McCaffrey is also the only player since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to lead all running backs in rushing yards (747) and receiving yards (339) through Week 10.

McCaffrey has the chance to break yet another NFL record on Sunday. If McCaffrey catches four passes against the Buccaneers in Week 11, he will break three-time Super Bowl champion Roger Craigs' NFL record for the most catches by a running back in their first seven seasons.

Seasons Player Catches 1983-1989 Roger Craig 483 2017-2023 Christian McCaffrey 480 2017-2023 Alvin Kamara 480 1994-2000 Marshall Faulk 465 2001-2007 LaDainian Tomlinson 458

However, holding on to possession of that record will be a cage match until the end of the season between McCaffrey and fellow Pro Bowl running back draft classmate Alvin Kamara. The Saints five-time Pro Bowler and 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is on a bye week in Week 11, but given his 50 receptions since Week 4, when he returned from a three-game suspension, are the most in the NFL. Kamara will likely be neck-and-neck with McCaffrey for this crown the rest of 2023.