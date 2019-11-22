Colin Kaepernick might hold another workout and here's his plan to get NFL owners to attend

After holding a workout this month that didn't go exactly as planned, it seems that Collin Kaepernick is considering the possibility of holding another workout with one key difference: He would plan it so that the NFL's biggest decision-makers could attend.

When the league first announced on Nov. 12 that it had scheduled a workout for Kaepernick, one of the biggest issues was the timing of the event. With the workout scheduled to take place on a Saturday during the regular season, there was zero chance that any key decision-makers -- such as a head coach, general manager or owner -- would be able to attend.

If Kaepernick decides to hold a second workout, he has a simple way to fix that problem: He would plan to hold the workout in a spot that's easily accessible to for all 32 teams.

So where would that spot be? Palm Beach, Florida.

Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, recently told ESPN that if a second workout happens, it would likely take place at the NFL Annual League Meeting, which is scheduled to take place from March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach. The location makes a lot of sense for Kaepernick, and that's because owners, general managers and head coaches wouldn't have to go out of their way to attend since the former 49ers quarterback would be holding the workout just down the street.

The biggest question about a second potential workout is whether or not the NFL would be involved with it. During the first workout, Kaepernick cut ties with the league and held his own event after the two sides couldn't agree on multiple issues, including the wording in his workout waiver and whether or not media would be allowed to attend the event.

Although there's definitely some bad blood between Kaepernick and the NFL, the league could prove it had good intentions with the first workout by helping him schedule the second one. One of the biggest issues with the first workout is that it was announced just four days before it was scheduled to happen, which didn't leave a lot of time for the two sides to hammer out any details, which ended up leading to some major drama. If Kaepernick decides he wants to move forward with a March workout, that would give the two sides four months to plan it out.

Following his 40-minute workout in Atlanta, Kaepernick said he wanted NFL owners to stop running from him, and holding a private workout just minutes away from them is one way to make that happen.

"So we're waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running, stop running from the truth, stop running from the people," Kaepernick said on Nov. 16. "Around here, we're ready to play, we're ready to go anywhere, my agent Jeff Nalley is ready to talk to any team. I'll interview with any team at any time."

Not only will all 32 teams be represented at the Annual League Meeting -- since most coaches and general managers attend, along with their owners -- but Roger Goodell will also be in attendance at the meeting, which could make for an interesting situation if Kaepernick decides to show up and hold a workout.