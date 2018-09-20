Colin Kaepernick's lawyer hints that two teams might be interested in adding the free-agent QB

For the second year in a row, Colin Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, is predicting that his client could soon be back in the NFL.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Geragos was asked if he thought Kaepernick would be making a return to the NFL in 2018, and he gave a very interesting answer.

"This is what I'm going to predict," Geragos said. "I would just say stay tuned, that next week there may be some news."

So is Geragos predicting that he's going to sign with someone?

"That's as far as I'm going to go," Geragos said, before going farther.

At that point in the conversation, Geragos was asked if Kaepernick had been watching any football this season and the lawyer revealed that Kaepernick had been watching the Dolphins in order to support Kenny Stills, who has taken up Kaepernick's cause by kneeling during the national anthem.

Geragos was then asked if Kaepernick would be interested in joining the Dolphins, and that's when the lawyer dropped a small bomb by naming two teams that are supposedly interested in potentially adding Kaepernick.

"I wouldn't say join the Dolphins," Geragos said. "I've got two other teams that will remain nameless."

Of course, those teams didn't remain nameless and that's because talking to Geragos is like playing a game of Clue: If you keep asking the right questions, he'll eventually spill the beans.

Although Geragos didn't want to flat out name the two teams, he did offer two clues.

"I'll just say this, 'If Al Davis was still alive,'" Geragos said. "That's all I'm going to say."

If that means the Raiders are potentially interested in Kaepernick, it's somewhat believable. Jon Gruden said in March that he was "surprised" that Kaepernick still didn't have a job.

As for the other team that might potentially be interested in Kaepernick?

"You know who Meek Mill was visited by when he was in custody," Geragos asked.

Someone then yelled, "Robert Kraft."

"Bingo," Geragos replied.

Basically, if you believe Geragos, then the Raiders and Patriots are both interested in Kaepernick. The one thing to keep in mind here is that Geragos is well aware that he doesn't have a great track record making predictions about his client. Last October, Geragos predicted that Kaepernick would sign an NFL deal within 10 days and that never happened.

"I've been pilloried for the idea that I said a year ago he's going to get a contract in 10 days," Geragos acknowledged to TMZ.

If Kaepernick were to sign with a team at any point over the next few weeks, the NFL would probably let out a giant sigh of relief, and that's because Geragos has said in the past that the quarterback would drop his collusion case if he were added to an NFL roster. Although it's not completely clear if that offer is still on the table.

The collusion case between Kaepernick and the NFL has been making its way through the league's arbitration system since October 2017, and Kaepernick's team won a key decision in August, which will allow the case to move forward.

Basically, the easiest way out of this for the NFL is likely for a team to sign Kaepernick, which means the Patriots or Raiders would be doing the league a huge favor if they were to add the 30-year-old quarterback.