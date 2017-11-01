Colin Kaepernick's lawyer predicts QB will be signing NFL deal imminently

After nine months as a free agent, Colin Kaepernick's long wait to sign with an NFL team might soon be coming to an end.

Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, said this week that he expects the controversial quarterback to hae a new deal in place at some point in the next 10 days. Geragos' comments came during an interview on The Adam Carolla Show, where the lawyer was asked to give a prediction about Kaepernick's future.

"I think, within the next 10 days, somebody will sign him," Geragos said.

Geragos did the interview with Carolla on Oct. 31, which means under his timeline, he's expecting Kaepernick to get signed by November. 10. The quarterback has been a free agent since opting out of his contract in San Francisco back in March. However, it's not like Kaepernick had a choice, 49ers general manager John Lynch had said that the team was going to cut him if he didn't opt out.

Since becoming a free agent, Kaepernick has only met with one team (the Seahawks), who decided not to sign him. During the period that Kaepernick has been a free agent, dozens of quarterbacks have signed contracts, including Mark Sanchez, Nick Foles, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer (twice), Matt Barkley, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Blaine Gabbert and Case Keenum. Every quarterback on that list -- except for Gabbert -- signed a contract that was worth at least $1 million for the 2017 season.

Hoyer, who replaced Kaepernick in San Francisco, got paid $9.85 million by the 49ers for eight weeks of action before getting cut after the team acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with the 49ers.

After eight months as a free agent, Kaepernick hired Geragos and the high-profile attorney immediately announced that he would be filing a collusion case against NFL owners.

Geragos said that over the past few weeks, it's become even more clear that owners are colluding against Kaepernick.

"I think somebody's gonna sign him," Geragos said. "I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more."

Since the beginning of the season, a total of six teams -- the Vikings, Dolphins, Packers, Cardinals, Titans and Raiders -- have lost their starting quarterback for at least one game and none of them have even brought Kaeprrnick in for a tryout, even though he's arguably the most talented free agent quarterback available.

Geragos said he believes there's at least seven teams that would make sense for Kaepernick.

"There are at least seven teams I can pick off that probably should sign Kaepernick to a two-year deal and then they can just step on my neck and make the collusion case go away," the lawyer said.

If Geragos is right, the drama surrounding Kaepernick's time as a free agent could soon be coming to an end.