Colin Kaepernick exploring options to file collusion grievance against owners

There are many people who believe Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed and apparently one of those people is Kaepernick himself, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has remained unemployed for months, is pursuing his options to file a grievance against the NFL owners, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports.

The obvious gist of this grievance, which has not been announced by the NFL or the NFLPA yet, would be that Kaepernick has been unemployed not because of his skillset, but because he decided to take a knee during the national anthem back in 2016 preseason in protest of racial inequalities that exist in America.

Players taking knees became a thing during the 2016 season and really mushroomed as the 2017 season began. There were hundreds of players taking knees in the early weeks of the season, with things getting particularly heated after President Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" any "son of a b----" who doesn't stand for the anthem.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers this past offseason, but GM John Lynch later confirmed the team was planning on releasing him regardless of the decision Kap made.

It was believed, in a league where quarterbacks are the most important currency, that Kaepernick would find a job with some team. But he couldn't get a backup gig, much less a starting gig.

The New York Jets signed Josh McCown , the Browns traded for Brock Osweiler and drafted DeShone Kizer , the Houston Texans pursued Tony Romo but ended up drafting Deshaun Watson and the Miami Dolphins even dragged Jay Cutler out of retirement.

Backup quarterbacks around the league being signed led to Kaepernick supporters melting down -- when Blaine Gabbert was signed by the Arizona Cardinals people freaked out and they lost their daggum minds when Austin Davis signed with the Seattle Seahawks .

The Tennessee Titans saw Marcus Mariota suffer an injury and promptly signed Brandon Weeden , which is pretty hard to stomach.

Kap has gotten some visits, but nothing panned out. The Seahawks took a look at Kaepernick as well, but ultimately passed after a workout. Pete Carroll said he believed Kap wanted to be a starter, not a backup. (Or maybe Seattle didn't want Kap sitting on the roster behind Russell Wilson .)

The Baltimore Ravens expressed interest in him when Joe Flacco suffered a preseason injury, but then things got awkward because management felt as if they needed to check with fans and sponsors before agreeing to sign Kaepernick. Owner Steve Bisciotti asked everyone to "pray for us." The Ravens ended up sticking with Ryan Mallett as their backup. They are, by far the best example of why Kaepernick is not working for reasons other than football.

It's difficult to imagine Kap being "blackballed" in the truest sense of the word -- 32 NFL owners and teams are not conspiring to keep someone from working. But it is not unreasonable to believe that Kaepernick's decision to take a knee has cost him an opportunity to play football, which is likely the basis for his grievance.

The grievance will likely garner a lot of support, but it may be irrelevant in terms of how successful it can actually be.