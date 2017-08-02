Ozzie Newsome disputes report of Ravens owner blocking Kaepernick signing

Some people in the Ravens' organization might be seriously interested in signing Colin Kaepernick, but the only voice that matters is team owner Steve Bisciotti who, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, is hesitant to bring in the controversial quarterback.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh & GM Ozzie Newsome support signing Colin Kaepernick, but have met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

A short time later, Newsome disputed the ESPN report in this statement: "We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision. Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making these claims is wrong."

Ravens president Dick Cass told Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun on Sunday that the team has had direct discussions with Kaepernick, that the quarterback wants to play, and that the Ravens were weighing the decision. And last week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he "wouldn't rule out" signing Kaepernick, only to see the team ink arena league quarterback David Olson hours later.

Then, according to NFL.com's Mike Silver, Ravens fans made it clear to the team that they didn't want Kaepernick signed, which echoed what Giants co-owner John Mara said of complaints from fans he heard earlier this offseason. By Saturday, Silver reported that Kaepernick would absolutely love to play for the Ravens, a prospect Harbaugh said remained a possibility at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Bisciotti said that he had been asked by a fan about Kaepernick hurting the organization's brand. Bisciotti told Zrebiec that he has reached out to former players, including Ray Lewis, for their thoughts.

"We're sensitive to [what signing Kaepernick might mean]," the owner said. "We're monitoring it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

Bisciotti added that he didn't like Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem last season, and he isn't convinced that adding Kaepernick to the roster makes the Ravens a better team. It's why the owner discussed possibly bringing in Robert Griffin III for a workout. Then there's this quarterbacks-related nugget from Russini:

The Ravens are interested in bringing in free agent QB Aaron Murray per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

This might be worse news for Ryan Mallett than Kaepernick. Mallett had a five-interception meltdown during Friday's practice, which has to be a concern for a Ravens offense that is currently without Joe Flacco, who is recovering from a back injury.