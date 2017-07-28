Ravens sign a quarterback that's not named Colin Kaepernick

Hours after Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he "wouldn't rule out" signing Colin Kaepernick, Baltimore signed quarterback David Olson, formerly of the Kansas City Phantoms of Champions Indoor Football, an indoor football league, the team announced.

Olson played at Stanford for John's brother, Jim Harbaugh, who gave him a positive review, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Olson then transferred to Clemson where he attempted three passes during the 2014 season. He'll report to practice Friday and fill out the depth chart at quarterback while starter Joe Flacco recovers from a back injury.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick's free-agent odyssey continues.

John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday that he has been in contact with Kaepernick for much of the summer and the interest from the organization is definitely there. Ultimately, it will be up to the quarterback to decide what he wants.

But as SI.com's Jonathan Jones points out, Kaepernick's commitment to football isn't in question, according to those who know him, which makes Harbaugh's remarks curious.

Harbaugh questioned Kap's football priorities then signed a QB who was recently a realtor and sales engineer between indoor football jobs — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 28, 2017 Olson's 9-5 wasn't used against him, but Kap's activism (despite everyone around him saying he's football-ready) is. https://t.co/xyHpyKS5ca — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 28, 2017

But earlier this month, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick told FS1 that Kaepernick's predicament "has nothing to do with him being blackballed [for his social justice protests]. The gesture that he made last year when he took the stand to do what he did -- listen, we all appreciated it, we respected it and it was a good thing. I really think the stand that he took has nothing to do with him not having a job of playing in the National Football League right now." Instead, Vick reasoned, Kaepernick's employment situation was a function of his poor play on the field.

But in a new poll from JD Power, respondents said the national anthem protests sparked by Kaepernick were the main reason they tuned out NFL games last fall.

Simply put, it's complicated. And while Kaepernick waits for his next opportunity, the reality is this: He played his best football under Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco. But when Harbaugh left for Michigan after the 2014 season, Kaepernick struggled to recapture the form that helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013.