Colin Kaepernick's name appears to have been edited out of the new Madden game

Earlier this year, the team at EA Sports made it clear they weren't going to mention the national anthem controversy in their newest Madden game, and apparently, that also means they won't be mentioning Colin Kaepernick's name in their new game.

As pointed out by a user on Twitter, Kaepernick's name has been scrubbed from one of the songs in "Madden 19." The game features multiple songs on its soundtrack, and one of those songs, "Big Bank" by YG, has a verse where Kaepernick's name is mentioned. However, in the final version of the song that ended up in the game, Kaepernick's name is edited out, as you can hear below.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

The words in that verse are supposed to say, "Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s---. You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick. I'm rare as affordable health care."

However, in the verse that made it to the game, Kaepernick's name is edited out, along with the word "s---." EA Sports also edited out multiple other profanities and a few references to sexual activity.

Although there hasn't been an official explanation for why Kaepernick's name was edited out, whatever the reason is, it's not sitting well with Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab.

Oh!!!!! @EAMaddenNFL who told you to edit Colin’s name out???? @nfl ? @NFLPA Curious minds want to know 👁 Thanks Jean for the info!!! If you guys see more shady stuff send it over. https://t.co/EIBQbaQ5SA — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 2, 2018

One important thing to note is that his name has only been edited out of preview copies for "Madden 19." CBS Sports received one of these copies and Pro Football Talk also noted that Kaepernick's name was edited out. The game won't be released nationally until August 10, which means EA could theoretically do an update and add Kaepernick's name before then.

The company has already said that it will be adding new music on to "Madden 19" every month through out the season. Of course, the weird part here is that if EA was asked by the NFL or NFLPA to edit out Kaepernick's name -- as theorized by Nessa -- then why even use a song that mentions his name?

The fact that Madden was going to avoid the anthem controversy has been known since at least June, when EA Sports producer Ben Haumiller told Gamespot that the company wouldn't be mentioning it in this year's game.

"We work very closely with the NFL and the NFLPA. We work very closely about how we want to represent the game, and really make it a celebration of the sport," Haumiller said. "And maybe a place where you don't have to ... you love the game, but you don't have to worry about everything else that's going on that might be distractions from [the reason] you're trying to be here -- it's about the game."

For more on EA's latest Madden game, be sure to click here and check out Will Brinson's review and simulation for the 2018 season. It gets pretty wild.