Color Rush: Here's what Rams, 49ers will be wearing for 'Thursday Night Football'
Check out the uniforms that Los Angeles and San Francisco will be wearing on 'Thursday Night Football'
If your favorite color is bright yellow, then you're going to want to make sure you watch Thursday Night Football this week.
For the past two seasons, NFL teams have been wearing their Color Rush jersey on Thursday, and this year is no different. For this week's game, the Rams will be busting out their bright yellow jerseys and going with a look that Big Bird will probably love.
Although Nike insists that the jerseys are gold, we're going to call them yellow because they're yellow.
This is actually the second time that the Rams have worn the all-yellow look. The Rams also wore them in 2015 during the first seasons of the Color Rush experiment when only eight teams participated.
Here's what the brightly colored uniforms looked like on the field.
On the 49ers' end, the team won't be going with an all-red look, which is probably a good thing, because if they were, your TV would probably explode.
The Color Rush for San Francisco is going to consist of an all-black look.
The 49ers also wore their Color Rush uniforms last season in a game against the Cardinals.
Basically, you're going to see a lot of black and yellow on the field on Thursday, so it's going to be almost like watching a Steelers game.
The Rams-49ers game kicks off at 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be televised by NFL Network.
-
Belichick unbeatable at home vs. rookies
Deshaun Watson is going to try and do something that no rookie QB has ever done
-
Sick of puppy vids, Takk back on Twitter
Takk McKinley re-activated his social media accounts because you can only watch so many puppy...
-
Andy Dalton not worried about Kaepernick
Andy Dalton doesn't seem too concerned about being replaced
-
Brady, Belichick donate to Watt's fund
The Patriots coach and quarterback quietly donated some serious money to Watt's fund
-
2018 Mock Draft: Washington goes No. 1
The top pick in the 2018 draft will come from Oklahoma State but it's not QB Mason Rudolph
-
NFL expert picks: Parlay of the week
Nick Kostos won big on Monday nights last season and gives his best 3-team NFL parlay for Week...
Add a Comment