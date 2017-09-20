Color Rush: Here's what Rams, 49ers will be wearing for 'Thursday Night Football'

If your favorite color is bright yellow, then you're going to want to make sure you watch Thursday Night Football this week.

For the past two seasons, NFL teams have been wearing their Color Rush jersey on Thursday, and this year is no different. For this week's game, the Rams will be busting out their bright yellow jerseys and going with a look that Big Bird will probably love.

IT'S BACK!!



Thursday Night Football. Color Rush. pic.twitter.com/ouLiGCf0AL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 19, 2017

Although Nike insists that the jerseys are gold, we're going to call them yellow because they're yellow.

This is actually the second time that the Rams have worn the all-yellow look. The Rams also wore them in 2015 during the first seasons of the Color Rush experiment when only eight teams participated.

Here's what the brightly colored uniforms looked like on the field.

Tavon Austin has a lot of yellow on. USATSI

On the 49ers' end, the team won't be going with an all-red look, which is probably a good thing, because if they were, your TV would probably explode.

The Color Rush for San Francisco is going to consist of an all-black look.

The 49ers also wore their Color Rush uniforms last season in a game against the Cardinals.

Basically, you're going to see a lot of black and yellow on the field on Thursday, so it's going to be almost like watching a Steelers game.

The Rams-49ers game kicks off at 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be televised by NFL Network.