Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Colts' Week 2 matchup vs. the Houston Texans in the first half after self-reporting concussion symptoms. He then entered the concussion protocol and did not practice at all this week, which means Gardner Minshew will start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Media.

Richardson was in the midst of a career day vs. the Texans before exiting in the second quarter after rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for 56 yards on the afternoon. The Colts then turned to Minshew, who completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown.

The former fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars will now lead Shane Steichen's offense into battle against the undefeated Ravens. It could be a very wet affair, as a tropical cyclone is set to hit Baltimore this weekend.

Richardson has played two games in his NFL career, leaving both contests with injuries at some point in the game. He had two rushing touchdowns in the first six minutes of Sunday's game against vs. the Texans, becoming the first quarterback with three rushing touchdowns within his first two career games since Daunte Culpepper in 1999-2000.

Both of Richardson's touchdown runs were 15-plus yards, the first quarterback to accomplish that feat since Michael Vick in Week 13 of the 2022 season.