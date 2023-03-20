The Indianapolis Colts signed Gardner Minshew to a one-year contract after cutting Matt Ryan, but the 26-year-old quarterback was given no guarantees on where he will fit in on the team. Minshew is going into the new situation with an open mind and says he is prepared to put in the work to help wherever he can.

On Friday, Minshew said (via NFL.com) "I really don't have any expectations. I've come here to work hard and to have fun. I think if we do that every day, we're going to end up in a good place."

The Colts own the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming draft and could use that selection on a QB. Minshew says he does not want to think too much into the situation right now and take everything as it comes.

"First off, assuming is always a dangerous game," Minshew said. "Like I said, I've come here to work hard and to help the team in any way I can. So, whatever that role is, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

He will have a familiar face on the sideline in new Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who was Minshew's offensive coordinator the past two years on the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Fired up to be working with Shane again," Minshew said. "He's a guy I have a ton of respect for, not only as a coach but just a guy. I'm really excited for how he is going to be as a head coach."

Minshew noted his clear communication with Steichen.

"You have to be on the same page, quarterback and play-caller," Minshew said. "He does a very good job of kind of defining what we need, what he expects and what he wants out of each play. He's very detailed and when you do that, it kind of takes some of the guesswork out and lets you play a little more freely within the rules, if that makes sense."

Minshew was a sixth round draft pick in 2019, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played there for two season, starting 20 games amid 'Minshew Mania,' before heading to Philly in 2021.