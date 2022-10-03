The Colts -- and fantasy managers alike -- can breathe a sigh of relief as it relates to star running back Jonathan Taylor. Tests on his injured ankle that knocked him out of Indianapolis' Week 4 loss to the Titans came back negative, according to ESPN. Not only that, but the report indicates that Taylor has a chance to play this week when the Colts travel to Denver to take on the Broncos for "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 5.

Of course, this is a massive break for Indianapolis, who is still looking to contend in the AFC South, despite dropping to 1-2-1 on the season on Sunday. With Tennessee and Jacksonville only sitting at 2-2 on the year after Week 4, having Taylor healthy and in the fold does give them a shot to jump back in the race as the bulk of the season is still in front of them.

Taylor suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss on a third-and-1 carry where he ended up fumbling the ball and limping off the field. He didn't return to the field following the injury and told reporters after the game that his ankle "tweaked up a little bit, but feeling good now."

The 23-year-old has proven to be the key cog in Indy's offense in a similar fashion to how Derrick Henry is used in Tennessee. After leading the NFL in rushing yards and total scrimmage yards a season ago, however, Taylor hasn't been as prolific to start the 2022 campaign. Through four games, he's averaged 82 rushing yards per game, but that is largely skewed by a 161-yard rushing performance in Week 1. Over the last three games, Taylor has 167 yards rushing and is averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

While Indy may have Taylor ready for Week 5, their opponent in the Broncos will be without their star back after it was revealed that Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear in their Week 4 loss to the Raiders.