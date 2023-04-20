As a former league champion, it would make plenty of sense if Jonathan Taylor wanted a new deal with a year left on his rookie contract. Throw in the fact that he plays the position with the shortest shelf life, it would be expected that anyone in Taylor's situation would be forcing the issue this offseason.

Taylor, however, didn't appear to be focused on his contract as he took part in the start of the Colts' voluntary offseason workouts. When asked about it, Taylor said that his contract wouldn't be a distraction for him as he prepares for his fourth season in Indianapolis.

"I'm under contract here for four years," Taylor said, via the IndyStar. "I put the pen to the paper, so that's where I'm at right now. I have an obligation to them, and an obligation to me, but things will happen naturally."

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 192 Yds 861 TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

Taylor is one of the NFL's most underpaid players. The 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor has one year remaining on his four-year, $7.829 million contract that pays him an average annual salary of $1.986 million annually. His projected market value is a four-year deal that would pay him an average annual salary of just over $13 million, according to Spotrac.

As a rookie, Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns (with a 5-yard-per-carry average) while helping the Colts clinch a wild card playoff berth. The former Wisconsin back had his breakout year in 2021, when he led the NFL in carries (232), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). Inconsistent quarterback play, however, led to the Colts missing the playoffs despite having a winning record.

The 2022 season was forgettable one for both Taylor and the Colts. Taylor missed six games with a high ankle sprain that eventually required surgery. The Colts, without Taylor and with more quarterback issues, endured the franchise's worst season since 2011. The Colts' 4-12-1 record prompted owner Jim Irsay to fire Frank Reich while replacing him with former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

As far as Taylor is concerned, Irsay is on record stating that he wants him to stay in Indianapolis for the long haul. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard essentially echoed Irsay's sentiments if the risk of injury, or general wear and tear, makes it worth giving a running back a big contract.

"When they're great players it is," Ballard said. 'When they're a special playmaker it is."

While they haven't said this, the Colts are probably waiting to see how Taylor bounces back from his high ankle sprain. If Taylor plays up to his usual level in 2023, the Colts then have the option of either resigning Taylor or franchise tagging him.

Obviously, the Colts can extend Taylor's contract now, before the start of the 2023 season. But given what Taylor said this week, it appears that neither he or the Colts are too worried about getting a deal done anytime soon.